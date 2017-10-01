UBS Oconnor LLC Reduces Stake in Gener8 Maritime Inc (GNRT)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gener8 Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:GNRT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 34,494 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.04% of Gener8 Maritime worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gener8 Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gener8 Maritime by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gener8 Maritime by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gener8 Maritime by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gener8 Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gener8 Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gener8 Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gener8 Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gener8 Maritime in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gener8 Maritime from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gener8 Maritime presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Gener8 Maritime Inc (GNRT) traded up 0.22% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. 225,178 shares of the stock traded hands. Gener8 Maritime Inc has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The firm’s market capitalization is $374.28 million.

Gener8 Maritime (NASDAQ:GNRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.55 million. Gener8 Maritime had a negative net margin of 110.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.25%. Gener8 Maritime’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gener8 Maritime Inc will post ($0.03) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gener8 Maritime Company Profile

Gener8 Maritime, Inc is a provider of international seaborne crude oil transportation services. The Company operates through the transportation of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products with its fleet of vessels segment. As of March 10, 2017, the Company owned a fleet of 40 tankers on the water, consisting of 24 Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), 10 Suezmax vessels, four Aframax vessels and two Panamax vessels, with an aggregate carrying capacity of 9.4 million deadweight tons (DWT) and one eco VLCC newbuilding.

