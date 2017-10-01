UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $4.32 Million in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 116,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.21% of First Interstate BancSystem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 622.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 955.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) traded up 2.14% during trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. 304,513 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.16. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $45.35.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.97 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post $2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial and bank holding company. The Company, through its bank subsidiary First Interstate Bank (the Bank), delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. The Company also, through its subsidiary Bank of the Cascades, offers full-service community banking through 46 branches in Oregon, Idaho and Washington.

