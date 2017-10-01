UBS Oconnor LLC Has $6.92 Million Stake in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NYSE:XOG) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,240 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 356,658 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOG. OZ Management LP bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $309,828,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 743.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,822,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,206,000 after buying an additional 8,657,191 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,062,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,002,000 after buying an additional 4,732,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,744,000 after buying an additional 3,641,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,944,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,129,000 after buying an additional 1,667,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas Inc alerts:

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NYSE:XOG) traded up 0.33% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 966,132 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NYSE:XOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post $0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/ubs-oconnor-llc-has-6-92-million-stake-in-extraction-oil-gas-inc-xog.html.

Several research firms recently commented on XOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $20.00 price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $16.00 price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, formerly Extraction Oil & Gas, LLC, is an energy company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin (the DJ Basin) of Colorado.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NYSE:XOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.