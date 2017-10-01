UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 47,977 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,977 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of Leggett & Platt, worth $24,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, by 7.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, during the first quarter worth $126,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, by 123.8% during the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, by 132,500.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt, in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt, in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt, in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Leggett & Platt, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other news, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 19,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $971,222.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE LEG) opened at 47.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Leggett & Platt, (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt, had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post $2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Leggett & Platt,’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products.

