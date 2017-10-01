UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $23.61 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.32% of Kilroy Realty Corporation worth $23,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation by 19.3% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Kilroy Realty Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kilroy Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) opened at 71.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $180.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.63 million. Kilroy Realty Corporation had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Kilroy Realty Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 122.30%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the office properties segment. It operates in office and mixed-use submarkets along the West Coast. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

