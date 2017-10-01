UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 32,016 Shares of Splunk Inc. (SPLK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,437 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.28% of Splunk worth $22,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Splunk by 0.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the software company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,039 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, July 31st. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

In other Splunk news, Director Thomas M. Neustaetter sold 3,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $244,667.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,366.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 128,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $8,734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 699,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,456,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 588,881 shares of company stock valued at $37,078,452. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ SPLK) opened at 66.43 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $9.30 billion. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $279.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.72 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 75.81%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc (Splunk) is engaged in the development and marketing of software solutions. The Company’s offerings enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor and analyze data. Its offerings address diverse data sets that are referred to as big data and are specifically used for machine data.

