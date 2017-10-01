UBS AG (UBS) Shares Sold by Capital Guardian Trust Co.

Capital Guardian Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of UBS AG (NYSE:UBS) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,064,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,976,592 shares during the period. UBS AG comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital Guardian Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Guardian Trust Co. owned approximately 0.11% of UBS AG worth $68,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS AG by 4.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS AG by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,691,000. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS AG by 588.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 148,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 127,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of UBS AG by 9.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UBS AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBS AG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of UBS AG in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of UBS AG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS AG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of UBS AG (NYSE:UBS) traded up 1.00% during trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. 1,155,805 shares of the company traded hands. UBS AG has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.25.

UBS AG Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company and conducts its operations through UBS AG and its subsidiaries. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. Wealth Management division provides advice and tailored financial services to wealthy private clients around the world, except those served by Wealth Management Americas.

