UBS AG started coverage on shares of Memorial Production Partners LP (NASDAQ:MEMP) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of Memorial Production Partners (NASDAQ:MEMP) traded up 0.000% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.125. Memorial Production Partners has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

Get Memorial Production Partners LP alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/ubs-ag-begins-coverage-on-memorial-production-partners-lp-memp.html.

Memorial Production Partners Company Profile

Memorial Production Partners LP (the Partnership) owns, acquires and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Partnership is owned by its limited partners and general partner. Its general partner is responsible for managing all of the Partnership’s operations and activities. The Partnership operates in the acquisition, exploitation, development and production of oil and natural gas properties segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Memorial Production Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Memorial Production Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.