U S Concrete’s (USCR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of U S Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.
USCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U S Concrete from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of U S Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup Inc. increased their target price on shares of U S Concrete to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U S Concrete from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. U S Concrete has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.
U S Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) opened at 76.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average is $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.22. U S Concrete has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $83.85.
U S Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. U S Concrete had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U S Concrete will post $3.91 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO William J. Sandbrook sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total transaction of $495,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,441,063.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Andrew Behring sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $29,443.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,959 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of U S Concrete by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U S Concrete by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of U S Concrete by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U S Concrete by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of U S Concrete by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.
About U S Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc is a producer of ready-mixed concrete in select geographic markets in the United States. The Company conducts its operations through two business segments: ready-mixed concrete and aggregate products. The ready-mixed concrete segment engages principally in the formulation, production and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to its customers’ job sites.
