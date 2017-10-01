U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stake Decreased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,648,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,738 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp worth $85,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,571,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150,126 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,130.0% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,460,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,219 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,137,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $60,650,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE USB) opened at 53.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.87. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stake Decreased by First Manhattan Co.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/u-s-bancorp-usb-stake-decreased-by-first-manhattan-co.html.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.