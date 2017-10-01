U.S. Bancorp (USB) Downgraded by Instinet

Instinet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Instinet currently has $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a hold rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE USB) opened at 53.59 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/u-s-bancorp-usb-downgraded-by-instinet.html.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $109,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 30.4% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $155,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.