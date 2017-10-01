Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC) Stake Lessened by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 43.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 11.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 62,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in the first quarter worth about $131,000. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TKC) opened at 8.82 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $7.76 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 12.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS will post $0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.3213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engaged in establishing and operating a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in Turkey and regional states. The Company’s segments include Turkcell Turkey, which includes the operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S., group call center operations of Global Bilgi Pazarlama Danisma ve Cagri Servisi Hizmetleri A.S., Turktell Bilisim Servisleri A.S., Kule Hizmet ve Isletmecilik A.S., Turkcell Odeme Hizmetleri A.S.

