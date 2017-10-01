Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes Position in Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,312,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,249,000 after buying an additional 1,175,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,749.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,846,000 after buying an additional 26,020,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,445,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,009,000 after buying an additional 285,685 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 17.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,277,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,254,000 after buying an additional 1,100,589 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.6% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,575,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,271,000 after buying an additional 1,169,432 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) traded down 0.62% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,224,032 shares. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.33. Conagra Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc. will post $1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 60.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $200,848.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Butler sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $209,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

