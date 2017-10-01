Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Lowers Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMK)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 16.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 9.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ LSXMK) traded up 0.99% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. 716,851 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 2.60. Liberty Media Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Liberty Media Corporation Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

