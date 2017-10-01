Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Western Union Company (The) (WU)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in Western Union Company (The) (NYSE:WU) by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,678 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Western Union Company (The) were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Western Union Company (The) in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Western Union Company (The) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Western Union Company (The) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Union Company (The) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Western Union Company (The) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Union Company (The) alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WU. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Western Union Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Western Union Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union Company (The) from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Union Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Western Union Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/tudor-investment-corp-et-al-has-3-14-million-holdings-in-western-union-company-the-wu.html.

In other news, EVP John David Thompson sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $472,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,558. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) traded up 0.73% during trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. 2,905,252 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

Western Union Company (The) (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Western Union Company (The) had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 92.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Union Company will post $1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Western Union Company (The)’s payout ratio is 179.49%.

Western Union Company (The) Company Profile

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Union Company (The) (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.