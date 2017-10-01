Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Decreases Stake in DigitalGlobe, Inc (DGI)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its position in DigitalGlobe, Inc (NYSE:DGI) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,212 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.18% of DigitalGlobe worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalGlobe by 7.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalGlobe by 11.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of DigitalGlobe by 70.2% in the second quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 187,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 77,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalGlobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,919,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension investment Board lifted its position in shares of DigitalGlobe by 84.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board now owns 647,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after acquiring an additional 297,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded DigitalGlobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut DigitalGlobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

DigitalGlobe, Inc (NYSE:DGI) traded up 2.17% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 985,912 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1036.76 and a beta of 1.01. DigitalGlobe, Inc has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $35.95.

DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. DigitalGlobe had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $225.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. DigitalGlobe’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DigitalGlobe, Inc will post ($0.08) EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalGlobe Profile

DigitalGlobe, Inc is a provider of Earth imagery, data and analysis. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services support a range of uses, including mission-planning, mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration and infrastructure management. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services are sourced from its own satellite constellation and third-party providers.

