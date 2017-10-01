Trust Co. of Vermont Has $9.30 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Hays Advisory LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Hays Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 46,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 116,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 22,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 5,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VZ. BidaskClub upgraded Verizon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Verizon Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE VZ) traded up 0.16% on Friday, reaching $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,021,697 shares. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Trust Co. of Vermont Has $9.30 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/trust-co-of-vermont-has-9-30-million-position-in-verizon-communications-inc-vz.html.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $29,676.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,717.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,830 shares of company stock valued at $88,828 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.