Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 50 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,544,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,667,392,000 after purchasing an additional 186,756 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,189,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Amazon.com by 401.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 158,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $140,100,000 after purchasing an additional 126,534 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 883,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $783,286,000 after purchasing an additional 93,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Amazon.com by 893.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 91,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $80,853,000 after purchasing an additional 82,022 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,023.89 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,107.47.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ AMZN) traded up 0.52% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $961.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,759 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $973.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $952.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.49 and a beta of 1.47. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $710.10 and a 1-year high of $1,083.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.00). Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $37.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/trust-co-of-toledo-na-oh-purchases-50-shares-of-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.52, for a total value of $536,666.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,444,935.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 710 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.39, for a total value of $701,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,083 shares of company stock worth $8,874,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.