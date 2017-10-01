Trivago N.V. ADS (TRVG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

“search results” landing page, which was previously used and generated higher return on investments for OTAs, the analyst highlighted.Trivago’s new landing page will likely prove to be a near-term headwind for revenue per qualified referral and generate slower than previously expected revenue growth, Nowak continued. In fact, a slower revenue growth profile will give the company less incremental dollars to re-invest in advertising and improve its overall business.Meanwhile, Trivago is likely seeing cases of “reduced branded marketing efficiency,” Morgan Stanley’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trivago N.V. ADS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a report on Thursday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised Trivago N.V. ADS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.64.

Shares of Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) opened at 10.85 on Thursday. Trivago N.V. ADS has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 40.64.

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Trivago N.V. ADS’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trivago N.V. ADS will post $0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 87.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trivago N.V. ADS Company Profile

Trivago NV is a company based in the Netherlands that operates an online hotel search platform. The platform allows users to search for, compare and book hotels. It gathers information from various third parties’ platforms and provides information about the hotel, pictures, ratings, reviews and filters, such as price, location and extra options.

