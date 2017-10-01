Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Given Buy Rating at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in a research report released on Saturday. Nordea Equity Research currently has a $14.00 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $12.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Nomura dropped their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, September 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.37.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) traded up 1.61% during trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,860,794 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.21 billion. Transocean has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

In other news, CAO Howard E. Davis purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter valued at about $604,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Transocean by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,340 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

