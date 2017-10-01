TransAlta Corporation (TAC) Stake Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in TransAlta Corporation were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta Corporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta Corporation by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta Corporation by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TransAlta Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TransAlta Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE TAC) remained flat at $5.85 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,412 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 0.72. TransAlta Corporation has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.0314 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 144.46%.

TransAlta Corporation Profile

TransAlta Corporation (TransAlta) is a non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company with an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,720 megawatts of generating capacity. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of electric energy. It focuses on generating and marketing electricity in Canada, the United States and Western Australia through its diversified portfolio of facilities fuelled by coal, natural gas, diesel, hydro, wind and solar.

