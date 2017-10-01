Traders Sell Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) on Strength (NUAN)

Investors sold shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $10.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $60.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.84 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Nuance Communications had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Nuance Communications traded up $0.22 for the day and closed at $15.72

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUAN. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. dropped their target price on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Nuance Communications from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post $1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $103,935.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,125.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $364,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. The solutions for the Healthcare segment include transcription solutions, Dragon Medical, and clinical document improvement (CDI) and coding solutions.

