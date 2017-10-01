Traders Buy Altria Group (MO) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) on weakness during trading on Friday. $129.05 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $55.43 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $73.62 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Altria Group had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. Altria Group traded down ($0.77) for the day and closed at $63.42

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company upgraded Altria Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Vetr upgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $67.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post $3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Altria Group news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $1,959,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $994,959.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 701,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,590,842.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 133.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Solaris Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

