Traders Buy Accenture PLC (ACN) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) on weakness during trading on Friday. $128.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $89.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.58 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Accenture PLC had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Accenture PLC traded down ($1.25) for the day and closed at $135.07

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on Accenture PLC from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture PLC from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price objective on Accenture PLC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Accenture PLC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.12.

Get Accenture PLC alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day moving average of $124.97. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post $6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. Accenture PLC’s payout ratio is 44.49%.

In other Accenture PLC news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,200 shares of Accenture PLC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.26, for a total value of $284,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,383,620.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of Accenture PLC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,582 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,573. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Buy Accenture PLC (ACN) on Weakness” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/traders-buy-accenture-plc-acn-on-weakness.html.

About Accenture PLC

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.