Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,519,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.77% of Tractor Supply worth $678,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 356,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 33,768 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.52.

Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) opened at 63.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.30. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

