Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Position Raised by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 103.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) opened at 63.29 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.67.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

