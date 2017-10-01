Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (NYSE:TM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.22 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 36.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 76.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (NYSE:TM) opened at 119.17 on Friday. Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord has a 12 month low of $103.62 and a 12 month high of $123.18. The stock has a market cap of $177.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.92 and a 200 day moving average of $109.74.

About Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) conducts business in the automotive industry. The Company also conducts business in finance and other industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Financial Services and All Other. Toyota sells its vehicles in approximately 190 countries and regions. Toyota’s markets for its automobiles are Japan, North America, Europe and Asia.

