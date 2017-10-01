Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Grows Position in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,971 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Starbucks Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL lifted its position in Starbucks Corporation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 4,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Corporation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Starbucks Corporation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 4,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Corporation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks Corporation alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Vetr raised Starbucks Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.47 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Starbucks Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 22,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $1,226,614.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,354.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Culver sold 64,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $3,468,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,898,857.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/town-country-bank-trust-co-dba-first-bankers-trust-co-grows-position-in-starbucks-corporation-sbux.html.

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ SBUX) traded down 1.45% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,944,370 shares. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.84 and a 12-month high of $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Starbucks Corporation had a return on equity of 52.82% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.06 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.