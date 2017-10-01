Total SA (FP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Total SA (EPA:FP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €49.47 ($58.89).

FP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS AG set a €50.00 ($59.52) price objective on Total SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €54.00 ($64.29) target price on Total SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Societe Generale set a €50.00 ($59.52) target price on Total SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €56.00 ($66.67) price target on Total SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €47.00 ($55.95) price target on Total SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of Total SA (FP) traded up 0.509% during midday trading on Friday, hitting €45.445. The stock had a trading volume of 6,393,240 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €45.52. Total SA has a 1-year low of €40.53 and a 1-year high of €49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of €111.03 billion and a PE ratio of 18.106.

Total SA Company Profile

Total SA (Total) is an oil and gas company. The Company has three segments: an Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas and power; a Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and a Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

