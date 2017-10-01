Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Toro Company (The) were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Toro Company (The) by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Toro Company (The) by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Toro Company (The) by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Toro Company (The) by 10.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,787,000 after buying an additional 41,197 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toro Company (The) during the first quarter valued at $921,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro Company (The) alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Toro Company (The) (TTC) Stake Lessened by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/toro-company-the-ttc-stake-lessened-by-mckinley-capital-management-llc-delaware.html.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co lowered Toro Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered Toro Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Toro Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $499,626.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 58,200 shares of company stock worth $504,126 in the last ninety days. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toro Company (NYSE TTC) opened at 62.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.38. Toro Company has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $73.86.

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $627.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.08 million. Toro Company (The) had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Toro Company will post $2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Toro Company (The)’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Toro Company (The) Company Profile

The Toro Company (Toro) is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products.

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.