Pomelo Capital LLC held its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Toll Brothers comprises about 0.0% of Pomelo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pomelo Capital LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 37,288 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $1,608,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Stake Maintained by Pomelo Capital LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/toll-brothers-inc-tol-stake-maintained-by-pomelo-capital-llc.html.

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 4,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $165,867.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,116.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $1,046,481. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) traded up 1.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.47. 2,216,686 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post $3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company operates through two segments: Traditional Home Building and Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). Within the Traditional Home Building segment, it operates in five geographic segments in the United States: the North, consisting of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York; the Mid-Atlantic, consisting of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia; the South, consisting of Florida, North Carolina and Texas; the West, consisting of Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington, and California.

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.