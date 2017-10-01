TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) Holdings Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies, Inc. (The) were worth $15,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Waldron LP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 96.7% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 5,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,108,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,725,322,000 after buying an additional 2,336,495 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth about $8,295,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 382,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,613,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. BidaskClub cut TJX Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $79.00 price objective on TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

Shares of TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) opened at 73.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.08. TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.76.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. TJX Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 52.87%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies, Inc. will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is currently 35.41%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,869,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

