Titan International, Inc. (TWI) Stake Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Titan International worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 94.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 0.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE TWI) opened at 10.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The firm’s market capitalization is $605.96 million.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). Titan International had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Titan International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Titan International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a wheel, tire, and undercarriage industrial manufacturer and supplier. The Company’s segments are agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer. The Company produces a range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets.

