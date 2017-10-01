TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $14.77 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its position in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,758 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Invictus RG lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 796.7% in the 1st quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip Peller purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) opened at 75.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.51. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $105.70.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $743.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.49 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post $3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

