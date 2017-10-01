TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Acquires 57,371 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,371 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $15,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-acquires-57371-shares-of-neurocrine-biosciences-inc-nbix.html.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Christopher Flint Obrien sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $436,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,655 shares of company stock worth $7,018,148 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ NBIX) opened at 61.28 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.41 billion. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post ($2.44) earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.