Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Raises Holdings in MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in MSCI were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,307.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,929,000 after buying an additional 8,068,258 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 89.3% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,685,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,589,000 after buying an additional 795,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,750,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,228,000 after buying an additional 375,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 675.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,814,000 after buying an additional 174,154 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered MSCI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down previously from $98.00) on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS AG raised their price target on MSCI from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.16, for a total value of $231,546.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,048.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,249 shares of company stock worth $686,890. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE MSCI) opened at 116.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.84. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $76.52 and a one year high of $118.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.03.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.03 million. MSCI had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 87.11%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post $3.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc offers products and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes. Its segments include Index, Analytics and All Other segment. All Other segment comprises environmental, social and governance (ESG) and Real Estate segments. Its indexes are used in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

