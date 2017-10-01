Third Avenue Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Genpact Limited (G)

Third Avenue Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,600 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC owned 0.10% of Genpact Limited worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of G. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited in the 2nd quarter worth about $886,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited in the 1st quarter worth about $19,870,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 839,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genpact Limited (G) traded up 0.42% during trading on Friday, reaching $28.75. 575,320 shares of the company were exchanged. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69.

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Genpact Limited had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Genpact Limited’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

In related news, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,501,126 shares of Genpact Limited stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $43,112,338.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mohit Thukral sold 25,000 shares of Genpact Limited stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $709,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,102.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,358,442 shares of company stock valued at $297,475,276 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Genpact Limited from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Genpact Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Genpact Limited in a report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genpact Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Genpact Limited in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

About Genpact Limited

Genpact Limited is engaged in providing digitally powered business process management and services. The Company is also engaged in designing, transforming and running a combination of processes, as well as providing solutions that combine elements of its service offerings. The Company’s segments include Business process outsourcing and Information technology services.

