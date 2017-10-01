Third Avenue Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)

Third Avenue Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC owned 0.23% of Tetra Tech worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) traded up 0.76% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 374,417 shares. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $48.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $498.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.18 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services.

