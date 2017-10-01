Third Avenue Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in DSW Inc. (DSW)

Third Avenue Management LLC grew its position in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of DSW worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DSW by 1,007.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DSW by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DSW by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,376,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 518,391 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DSW in the 1st quarter valued at $1,866,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DSW by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 75,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,509,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $75,182.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,857.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,110 shares of company stock worth $2,421,440 over the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of DSW in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of DSW in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Shares of DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) traded up 0.47% on Friday, reaching $21.48. 1,081,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.80. DSW Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.66 million. DSW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DSW Inc. will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current year.

DSW announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 33.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

About DSW

DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment (DSW), which includes DSW stores and dsw.com, and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment.

