Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Theravance Biopharma worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1,494.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 14,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $451,395.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,241.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henrietta Fore bought 6,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $143,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $494,300. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.86.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) opened at 34.24 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $1.84 billion. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in creating medicines for patients suffering from serious illness. The Company operates in the segment of discovery (research), development and commercialization of human therapeutics. The Company’s pipeline of internally discovered product candidates includes medicines to address the unmet needs of patients being treated for serious conditions primarily in the acute care setting.

