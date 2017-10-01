The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their market perform rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a research note published on Saturday morning. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HAIN. UBS AG reiterated a sell rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.28.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ HAIN) traded up 1.08% during trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. 1,753,696 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.25. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $45.61.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $725.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post $1.66 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Invictus RG bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World.

