Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.61 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) opened at 77.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.45. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $77.40 and a one year high of $97.77.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from The Kraft Heinz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price target on The Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.28.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

