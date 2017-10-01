Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $386.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Global Equities Research reissued a buy rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $464.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $312.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) opened at 341.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $56.93 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.97 and its 200-day moving average is $325.99. Tesla has a 52-week low of $178.19 and a 52-week high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post ($6.32) EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.20, for a total value of $777,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,584 shares in the company, valued at $56,329,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Branderiz sold 99 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.12, for a total transaction of $34,661.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,946 shares of company stock valued at $18,481,047. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,450,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,804,556,000 after buying an additional 2,400,034 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 117.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,792 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after buying an additional 366,400 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,625,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,792,025,000 after buying an additional 336,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,251,890,000 after buying an additional 292,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,601,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

