Tesco PLC’s (TSCO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a GBX 189 ($2.54) target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.36) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.23) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($3.03) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesco PLC has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 193.07 ($2.60).

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON TSCO) opened at 187.15 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 15.26 billion. Tesco PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 165.35 and a 52 week high of GBX 219.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 180.65.

Tesco PLC Company Profile

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

