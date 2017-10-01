Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. BTIG Research currently has a $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.50 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. National Securities increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Terreno Realty Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) opened at 36.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $32.34. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.72 million. Terreno Realty Corporation had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Corporation will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Terreno Realty Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Terreno Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 2,018.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 153,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 146,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty Corporation

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in coastal markets in the United States, such as Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, District of Columbia (DC)/Baltimore. The Company invests in a range of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light industrial and research and development) and trans-shipment.

