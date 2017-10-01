Teradata Corporation (TDC) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradata Corporation were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Teradata Corporation by 19.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata Corporation by 24.2% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Teradata Corporation by 8.8% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 53,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata Corporation by 87.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 81,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Teradata Corporation by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 866,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after purchasing an additional 181,867 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS AG reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Teradata Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered Teradata Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Teradata Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Teradata Corporation in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teradata Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of Teradata Corporation (TDC) opened at 33.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09. Teradata Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $33.89.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.79 million. Teradata Corporation had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teradata Corporation will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Mark Scheppmann sold 47,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,498,078.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,620.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor L. Lund bought 31,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $999,076.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,731.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata Corporation Profile

Teradata Corporation is a provider of analytic data platforms, analytic applications and related services. The Company’s segments include Americas region (North America and Latin America) and International region (Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan). Its offerings include analytics solutions, ecosystem architecture consulting and hybrid cloud solutions.

