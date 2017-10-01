Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tencent Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCEHY. Barclays PLC set a $46.00 price objective on Tencent Holding and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Holding from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Holding presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Tencent Holding (TCEHY) opened at 43.915 on Wednesday. Tencent Holding has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $44.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $413.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.652 and a beta of 0.91.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/tencent-holding-ltd-tcehy-now-covered-by-analysts-at-wells-fargo-company.html.

About Tencent Holding

Tencent Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally involved in the provision of value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services. The Company operates through three main segments. The VAS segment is mainly involved in provision of online/mobile games, community value-added services and applications across various Internet and mobile platforms.

