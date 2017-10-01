Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,250 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 2.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 20.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 28.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) opened at 117.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.50 and a 200 day moving average of $120.75. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.63 and a 12 month high of $133.49.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post $8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, VP Tony W. Collins sold 16,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $2,067,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-sells-1250-shares-of-zimmer-biomet-holdings-inc-zbh.html.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a report on Friday, July 14th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market weight” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.58.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.