Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Continues to Hold Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky maintained its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Creative Planning boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 546.9% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities Inc. alerts:

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Argus initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) opened at 178.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.99. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.32 and a 52 week high of $199.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.05). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $530.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post $5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.13%.

WARNING: “Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Continues to Hold Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-continues-to-hold-position-in-avalonbay-communities-inc-avb.html.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.