Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCK)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,484 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Discovery Communications worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 1,035.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) opened at 20.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.46. Discovery Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.36 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Discovery Communications, Inc. will post $2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DISCK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

